Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III $BLUWU

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $6,003,000.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

BLUWU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 1, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company with no material operations of our own and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

