Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $486.38. The company has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.