Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Oxley Bridge Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OBAWU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Oxley Bridge Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

