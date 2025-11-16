Generali Investments Management Co LLC Invests $1.86 Million in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

