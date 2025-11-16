Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Sells 1,770 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of DCOR stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

