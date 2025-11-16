Generali Investments Management Co LLC Sells 320 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Generali Investments Management Co LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $274.22 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

