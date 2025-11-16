Generali Investments Management Co LLC Sells 20,986 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

