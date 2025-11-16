Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. $UYSC

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UYSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UY Scuti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,271,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UY Scuti Acquisition in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

UY Scuti Acquisition Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UYSC stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16.

About UY Scuti Acquisition

UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on January 18, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

