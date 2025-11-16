Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $141.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.05.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

