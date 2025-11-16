Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,873,000 after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,076,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 998,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $77,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.