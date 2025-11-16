Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes $630,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

