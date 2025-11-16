9,421 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT Acquired by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 1,134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 398,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.