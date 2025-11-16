Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Has $920,000 Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA decreased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

