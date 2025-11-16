Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Buys New Stake in Towne Bank $TOWN

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Towne Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Towne Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Towne Bank by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Towne Bank has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $215.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.28 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.69%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Towne Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

