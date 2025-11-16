Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

