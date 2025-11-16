Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes Position in Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northeast Bancorp from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

NBN opened at $85.36 on Friday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a market cap of $700.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

