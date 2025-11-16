Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Buys 20,433 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 3.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

DUHP opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

