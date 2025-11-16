Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,387,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 219,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

