Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 27.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,834,000 after acquiring an additional 622,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,135,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 989,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 251,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

