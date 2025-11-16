Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Grows Stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. $RVPH

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,864 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVPH. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RVPH stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.