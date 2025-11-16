Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.59.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4%

MSFT opened at $510.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.26 and its 200-day moving average is $496.63. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.