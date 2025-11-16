6,629 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 411,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,864,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,659,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

