Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $465,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 137.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.08 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

