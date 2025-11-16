Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 52.30%.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 6.2%

Iveda Solutions stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IVDA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iveda Solutions to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iveda Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

