Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.50 million.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $17.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

