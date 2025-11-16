Contrasting Sable Offshore (SOC) & Its Peers

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “OIL – US INTEGRTD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sable Offshore to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -85.29% -19.26% Sable Offshore Competitors 21.75% 11.49% 6.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore’s rivals have a beta of 12.44, meaning that their average stock price is 1,144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sable Offshore and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A -$629.07 million -1.24 Sable Offshore Competitors $6.65 billion $947.96 million 12.35

Sable Offshore’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore. Sable Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sable Offshore and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 2 0 5 0 2.43 Sable Offshore Competitors 401 1811 1988 83 2.41

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 367.22%. As a group, “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sable Offshore rivals beat Sable Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

