Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $486,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 241.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emma Reeve sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $546,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,617. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,315. This represents a 40.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 261,995 shares of company stock worth $16,547,129 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. TD Cowen upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

PTCT stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

