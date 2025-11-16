Comparing UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

UbiSoft Entertainment has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UbiSoft Entertainment and Century Casinos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UbiSoft Entertainment $2.04 billion 0.51 -$170.71 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $572.76 million 0.08 -$128.17 million ($3.53) -0.43

Century Casinos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of UbiSoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UbiSoft Entertainment and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UbiSoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -18.43% -72.39% -5.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UbiSoft Entertainment and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UbiSoft Entertainment 1 1 0 1 2.33 Century Casinos 1 0 5 0 2.67

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Summary

Century Casinos beats UbiSoft Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

