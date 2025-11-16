3,142 Shares in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,708,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,305,000 after acquiring an additional 525,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after acquiring an additional 466,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 686,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 428,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after purchasing an additional 347,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RJF opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

