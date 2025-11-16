Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $470,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,559,000 after buying an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,152,000 after acquiring an additional 831,702 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 539,908 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $12,141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,471,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $34.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,675.20. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,622 shares of company stock valued at $212,289. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

