Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Invests $743,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 647.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Pathward Financial stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

