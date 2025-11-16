Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Sells 5,625 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $693.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $800.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.76.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

