Firestone Capital Management Has $23.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Firestone Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average of $311.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

