Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $186.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.2857.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 890.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $167.64 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $203.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

