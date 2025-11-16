Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.