iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Lowered by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

