Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.62 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.