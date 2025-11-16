Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

