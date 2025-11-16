MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14,844.4% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

