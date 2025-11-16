Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 9,575 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco by 45.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Down 2.0%

IVZ stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

