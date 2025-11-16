Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $282.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $282,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $176,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.