Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Glj Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.