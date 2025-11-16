MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 67.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $194.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

