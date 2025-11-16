6,925 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,925 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

