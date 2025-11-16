SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,939 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.11 and a 200 day moving average of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

