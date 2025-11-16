Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,225 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 4.12% of Enerflex worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enerflex by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 466,535 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFXT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFXT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

