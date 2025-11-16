Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,481,963 Adient $ADNT

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,481,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,839,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.76% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,817 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 823,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 68,173.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth about $6,022,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth about $3,521,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.69.

ADNT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

