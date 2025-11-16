Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $21,990.98 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $21,990.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,178 shares in the company, valued at $364,404.04. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $3.85 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $845.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536,790 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 4,813,397 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after buying an additional 4,139,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,283,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,979,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

