Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) CFO Sells $97,441.45 in Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Maclachlan sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $97,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 358,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,382.85. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Maclachlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Violet alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Daniel Maclachlan sold 4,099 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $237,127.15.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Daniel Maclachlan sold 2,184 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $126,257.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Daniel Maclachlan sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $407,118.66.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.76. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Red Violet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Red Violet by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDVT shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RDVT

About Red Violet

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.