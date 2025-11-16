Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $199.92 Million Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,800 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communication makes up about 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.26% of Rogers Communication worth $199,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 885.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Rogers Communication by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

